Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $277.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $228.17 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

