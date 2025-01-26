Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Cut by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,111,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

