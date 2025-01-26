Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $206.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

