Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.7% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,119,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $559.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $548.56 and its 200 day moving average is $528.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $443.75 and a fifty-two week high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.