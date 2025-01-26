Verastem Exercises Option for VS-7375 Targeting RAS Pathway Driven CancersVerastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has announced the exercise of its option with regards to VS-7375, which is an oral and selective KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor. This move signifies

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Verastem’s 8K filing here.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

