Verde Capital Management Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Trading Up 0.6 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.58.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
