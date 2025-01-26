Verde Capital Management Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE V opened at $330.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $331.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $615.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.