Vista Investment Partners LLC Invests $471,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,560,000 after purchasing an additional 151,901 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,371,000 after buying an additional 394,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,620,000 after acquiring an additional 174,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,673,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.