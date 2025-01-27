1,050,668 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,050,668 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 66.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 82.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $91.59 on Monday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.46). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

