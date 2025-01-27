10,960 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Purchased by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $86,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.28 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

