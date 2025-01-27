14,000 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $236,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ opened at $86.75 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

