14,202 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc.

Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,476,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after buying an additional 709,943 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

