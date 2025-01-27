1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $370,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.55.

NYSE DHR opened at $245.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.54. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $225.42 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

