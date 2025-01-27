27,373 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

