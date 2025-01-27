31,647 Shares in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth about $384,000.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NBXG stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
