519 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWF opened at $415.49 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $310.51 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

