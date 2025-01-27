58,851 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,017 shares of company stock worth $19,655,538 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $636.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $591.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.24 and a 52 week high of $645.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

