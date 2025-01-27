Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $122.84 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

