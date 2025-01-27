Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $122.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.