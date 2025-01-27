AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Critical Contrast

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Curbline Properties and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma 13.69% 12.93% 8.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curbline Properties and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curbline Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43 AFC Gamma 0 2 2 1 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

Curbline Properties currently has a consensus price target of $24.79, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.67%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Curbline Properties.

This table compares Curbline Properties and AFC Gamma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma $36.79 million 4.91 $20.95 million $0.40 20.59

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Curbline Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

