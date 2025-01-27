Affinity Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price target (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $939.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $951.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $903.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $675.96 and a 12-month high of $1,008.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

