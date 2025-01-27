AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 8,330,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 17,056,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

