American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,996 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after purchasing an additional 722,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,272,000 after purchasing an additional 457,821 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,180 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

