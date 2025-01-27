Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lowered by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.9 %

Amphenol stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4,051,810 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $12,925,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,340. This represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

