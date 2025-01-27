Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alcoa (AA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alcoa (NYSE: AA):

1/24/2025 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/17/2025 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2024 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,945.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

