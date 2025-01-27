Analysts Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) PT at $133.29

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,913,000 after purchasing an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,203,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,976,000 after buying an additional 33,388 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,315,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $129.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

