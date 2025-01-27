Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.87.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $377.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AON by 49.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AON by 43.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AON by 5,232.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,071,000 after buying an additional 204,121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $368.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average is $351.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $395.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

