Apexium Financial LP Has $1.93 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE IBM opened at $224.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day moving average of $212.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

