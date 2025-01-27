Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 1,248 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,621,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Energy Transfer by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

