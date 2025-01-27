Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,032 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 105,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

