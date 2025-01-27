Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,526 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

