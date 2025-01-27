Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 537,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,040,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,015,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $444.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.35. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

