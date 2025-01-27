Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $265.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AZPN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.27. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $263.96. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

