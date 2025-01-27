Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 724 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

