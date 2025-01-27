Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 4,059 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 1.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

