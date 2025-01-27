Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,003,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,243.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 627,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,077,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,978,000 after purchasing an additional 586,418 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,663,000 after purchasing an additional 357,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,548 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

