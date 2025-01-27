Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,361,000 after purchasing an additional 646,364 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,409,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 317,921 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,223,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.