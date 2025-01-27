Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $200,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,224 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after acquiring an additional 278,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

