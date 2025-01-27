Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $196.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.39 and a 200-day moving average of $194.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $173.01 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

