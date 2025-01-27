Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Cuts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,100,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,487,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $167.82 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

