Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

