Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,751,000 after buying an additional 913,719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after acquiring an additional 366,148 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 145,725 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $10,885,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 134.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 167,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.14 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

