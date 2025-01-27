Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Onsemi by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

