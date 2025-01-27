Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $471.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.60.

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total value of $368,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,332.28. The trade was a 36.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total transaction of $1,009,229.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $13,480,389 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $396.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

