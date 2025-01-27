Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Purchases 18,768 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 256.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.85 and its 200 day moving average is $385.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.