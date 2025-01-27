Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.1% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $253.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.78 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

