Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 5,017 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $130.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

