Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1298304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Up 78.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$113.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Belo Sun Mining

(Get Free Report)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.