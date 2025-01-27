Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Super Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Super Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
