Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €19.65 ($20.47) and last traded at €19.25 ($20.05). Approximately 7,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.95 ($19.74).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.00. The company has a market cap of $194.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.