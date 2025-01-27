Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 287.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCAX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX opened at $11.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $177,169,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,913,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,329,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $21,225,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

